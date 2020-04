This content was published on April 3, 2020 10:22 AM

FILE PHOTO: A Saudi man walks past a poster depicting Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz, after a curfew was imposed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri/File Photo

RIYADH (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's King Salman ordered the disbursement of up to 9 billion riyals (1.95 billion pounds) in financial support to more than 1.2 million citizens who work in private sector companies affected by the economic fallout of the coronavirus outbreak, the state-run Saudi Press Agency reported on Friday.

(Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Alison Williams)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

WEF 2018 WEF Teaser 2018