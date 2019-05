This content was published on May 28, 2019 10:49 PM

CAIRO (Reuters) - The Saudi-led military coalition fighting in Yemen raided an air base adjoining Sanaa’s airport, Al-Hadath TV said late on Tuesday.

The coalition air strikes targeted arms depots in the al-Dulaimi Air Base in Sanaa, it added.

(Reporting by Hesham Hajali)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram