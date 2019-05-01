CAIRO (Reuters) - The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen has launched 10 air strikes targeting an air base adjoining Sanaa's airport, residents told Reuters on Wednesday.

Al-Masirah TV, which is controlled by the Houthis, said six air strikes targeted al-Dulaimi Air Base in Sanaa.

There was no confirmation from the Saudi-led coalition, which said previously that Houthi forces were using the air base in the capital to launch drone and ballistic missile attacks.

(Reporting by Marwa Rashad; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

