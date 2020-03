This content was published on March 27, 2020 12:22 AM

CAIRO (Reuters) - Saudi-Led coalition intercepted and destroyed drones launched by Iran-aligned Yemen's Houthis towards "civilian targets" in Saudi cities of Abha and Khamis Mushait, state news agency spa said early Friday, citing the coalition spokesman Colonel Turki al-Malki.

The attack comes after Yemen's warring parties had welcomed a U.N. call for an immediate truce on Thursday to fight the coronavirus outbreak.

(Reporting by Samar Hassan; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

