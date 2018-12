This content was published on December 9, 2018 8:40 PM

CAIRO (Reuters) - The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen said on Sunday it had issued 17 permits for vessels carrying foodstuffs and petroleum products destined for Yemeni ports.

The United Nations has in recent days brought Yemen's warring sides together in Sweden for peace talks, the first in two years.

(Reporting by Mohamed El-Sherif; editing by Andrew Roche)

