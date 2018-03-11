External Content

The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired.

This content was published on March 11, 2018 3:05 PM Mar 11, 2018 - 15:05

FILE PHOTO: Cars drive past the Kingdom Centre Tower in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, January 30, 2018. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser (reuters_tickers)

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi King Salman has ordered the establishment of specialised departments in the public prosecutor's office to investigate and prosecute corruption cases, the government's information office said in a statement on Sunday. The move is intended to increase effectiveness and accelerate the process of combating corruption, the statement quoted Attorney General Sheikh Saud al-Mujib as saying. Saudi authorities detained hundreds of top businessmen and royals in November and held them for several months at the Riyadh Ritz-Carlton in a sweeping anti-corruption probe. Most detainees have since been released after reaching financial settlements with the government, but several dozen others remain in custody and may stand trial. Officials have not released the names of those still held, the allegations against them or plans for how the cases could be prosecuted. (Reporting by Sami Aboudi; Writing by Katie Paul; Editing by Mark Potter) Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line subscription form Form for signing up for free newsletter. Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox. WEF 2018 WEF Teaser 2018

Reuters