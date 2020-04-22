This content was published on April 22, 2020 2:19 PM

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia will arrange flights out of the kingdom for non-national residents who wish to return to their home countries during the coronavirus outbreak, the state news agency SPA said on Wednesday.

Those holding valid residency visas should apply online and they will be sent flight details once arranged, SPA reported the interior ministry as saying.

Saudi Arabia has suspended international flights and imposed curfews nationwide to limit the spread of the new coronavirus.

Flights will leave from airports in the capital Riyadh, Jeddah, Madina and Dammam, SPA said.

(Writing by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

