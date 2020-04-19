This content was published on April 19, 2020 9:35 AM

RIYADH (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's highest religious body, the Council of Senior Scholars, urged Muslims worldwide to pray at home during Ramadan if their countries require social distancing to combat coronavirus, state news agency SPA reported on Sunday.

"Muslims shall avoid gatherings, because they are the main cause of the spread of infection...and shall remember that preserving the lives of people is a great act that brings them closer to God," it said in a statement.

(Reporting by Ghaida Ghantous and Marwa Rashad; Editing by Alex Richardson)

