This content was published on April 17, 2020 1:55 PM

BERLIN (Reuters) - Saxony became the first German state to make the wearing of masks compulsory on public transport and in shops, German magazine Focus reported on Friday.

The move was announced by state premier Michael Kretschmer after a meeting of the eastern state's cabinet, the magazine reported on its website. Kretschmer said the mask could be as simple as an improvised scarf or handkerchief.

(Reporting by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

External Content Subscribe to the Swiss Connection on iTunes