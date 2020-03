This content was published on March 14, 2020 5:07 PM

OSLO (Reuters) - Norway recorded its second death from the coronavirus on Saturday, Oslo University Hospital said on Twitter.

Norway's first case of the virus was confirmed on Feb. 26, since when the total number of infected people has risen to 907, according to the official count by the Norwegian Institute of Public Health fhi.no, updated on Saturday.

(Reporting by Victoria Klesty; Editing by Catherine Evans)

