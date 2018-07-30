External Content

The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired.

This content was published on July 30, 2018 6:40 AM Jul 30, 2018 - 06:40

Britain's Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt (L) is greeted by China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi before their meeting at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China July 30, 2018. Andy Wong/Pool via Reuters (reuters_tickers)

BEIJING (Reuters) - Senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi said on Monday affairs of Hong Kong are domestic affairs of China, adding Beijing does not welcome outside interference on the matter. Wang, speaking during a joint press briefing with visiting UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, told reporters that China will stay committed to the "one country, two systems" arrangement that promises it a high degree of autonomy and freedoms not enjoyed in mainland China, including an independent judiciary. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard; writing by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Neil Fullick) Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line swissinfo EN Teaser Join us on Facebook! swissinfo.ch Join us on Facebook! subscription form Form for signing up for free newsletter. Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.

Reuters