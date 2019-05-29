This content was published on May 29, 2019 11:46 PM

A rescue boat is seen on the Danube rver after tourist boat capsized in Budapest, Hungary, May 29, 2019. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - At least seven people died when a tourist boat with South Korean tourists on board capsized on the Danube river in Budapest late on Wednesday and several people have been taken to hospital, police and ambulance told state television.

TV said that 14 people had been lifted from the river so far, seven of them dead. Correcting earlier reports, it said there were 33 tourists on board and two crew.

The Danube is flooding, with strong currents, and there is heavy rain in Budapest which makes rescue efforts difficult.

(Reporting by Marton Dunai; Editing by James Dalgleish)

