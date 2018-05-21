Several killed by Houthi missile in Yemen's city of Marib - Al Arabiya TV
RIYADH (Reuters) - Yemen's Houthi movement fired Katyusha missiles at Yemen's city of Marib, killing and injuring several civilians, Saudi-owned broadcaster Al Arabiya reported on Tuesday.
"The missile targeted a residential neighbourhood in Marib city centre," Al Arabiya said, but did not give the exact number of casualties.
