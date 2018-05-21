External Content

The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired.

This content was published on May 22, 2018 1:14 AM May 22, 2018 - 01:14

RIYADH (Reuters) - Yemen's Houthi movement fired Katyusha missiles at Yemen's city of Marib, killing and injuring several civilians, Saudi-owned broadcaster Al Arabiya reported on Tuesday. "The missile targeted a residential neighbourhood in Marib city centre," Al Arabiya said, but did not give the exact number of casualties. (Reporting by Mohamed el Sherif; Writing by Marwa Rashad; Editing by Sandra Maler) Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line swissinfo EN The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired. swissinfo.ch Join us on Facebook! subscription form Form for signing up for free newsletter. Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.

Reuters