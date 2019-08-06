KIEV (Reuters) - Enemy shelling killed four Ukrainian soldiers in the eastern Donbass region on Tuesday, the military said, reporting the highest death toll in a single day since last October.

Conflict between Ukrainian troops and Russian-backed forces has killed 13,000 people since 2014 despite a notional ceasefire.

"We are sadly reporting that as a result of enemy shelling today, according to available information, four of our heroes received injuries incompatible with life," the military said in a statement.

New President Volodymyr Zelenskiy came to power this year promising to end the conflict and offered face-to-face talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in a neutral venue.

(Reporting by Natalia Zinets; writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Stephen Powell)

