BEIRUT (Reuters) - A man slaughtered his wife and shot dead eight other people, including his brother, in a Lebanese town on Tuesday in the country's worst mass shooting in years, a security source said.

The source said authorities caught the man, who had been on the loose after killing his wife with a knife and then going on a shooting rampage in Baakline, 45 km (30 miles) south of the capital Beirut.

The shooter had used a pump-action rifle, the source and state news agency NNA said. NNA said the motive remained unclear.

The security source said that it was a suspected "honour killing" and that five of those killed were Syrian, including two children aged 15 and 10, at the house under construction where the shooting took place.

(Reporting by Ellen Francis; Editing by Giles Elgood)

