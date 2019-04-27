This content was published on April 27, 2019 8:57 PM

(Reuters) - A man was detained for questioning after a shooting incident at a synagogue north of San Diego that caused injuries on the last day of Passover, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said on Saturday.

"There are injuries. This is a developing situation," the department's Poway Station posted on Twitter. The department had earlier said deputies were investigating reports of a man with a gun in the area of the Congregation Chabad synagogue.

Local channel KGTV 10News said the synagogue was hosting its Passover holiday celebration. It said at least four victims were transported to hospitals.

The shooting came six months after a gunman yelling, "All Jews must die" stormed a Pittsburgh synagogue, killing 11 worshippers and wounding six other people, including four police officers, before he was arrested.

(Writing by Daniel Wallis in New York; Editing by Matthew Lewis and Jonathan Oatis)

