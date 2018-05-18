External Content

(Reuters) - Shots were fired and a suspect was taken into custody at Trump National Doral Golf Club, a resort owned by President Donald Trump, early on Friday morning, police said. No victims were reported, the Doral Police Department said on Twitter. Trump National Doral Golf Club, an 800-acre resort outside of Miami, is home to four championship golf courses, including the Blue Monster, which plays host to a PGA Tour event each year. Trump bought the property for $150 million in 2012. (Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

