This content was published on July 23, 2018 5:27 AM Jul 23, 2018 - 05:27

GUATEMALA CITY (Reuters) - Shots were fired at a vehicle carrying a U.S. embassy official in southern Guatemala on Sunday evening but there were no injuries, a spokesman for the Central American country's national police said. A spokesman for the embassy confirmed the incident and said U.S. officials were working with police to investigate. "It seems the incident did not have a political motivation, nor was it directed at the embassy," he said. Shots were fired by a group of residents, who were pursuing those responsible for a crime in the southern city of San Vicente Pacaya, as the vehicle was passing through the area, police said. Police said they helped the diplomat return home after the incident. (Reporting by Sofia Menchu; Writing by Julia Love; Editing by Paul Tait)

Reuters