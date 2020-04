This content was published on April 8, 2020 1:42 PM

People queue at Westlite dormitory during quarantine amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Singapore April 7, 2020. MINISTRY OF MANPOWER SINGAPORE/Handout via REUTERS

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore's Health Ministry confirmed 142 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases to 1,623.

Forty of the new cases were linked to foreign worker dormitories, the health ministry said in a statement.

(Reporting by Fathin Ungku; Editing by Catherine Evans)

