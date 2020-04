This content was published on April 11, 2020 3:16 PM

Doctors work at a triage area at HealthServe clinic, a non-governmental organisation that provides low-cost medical and dental care to migrant workers, during the coronavirus disease outbreak (COVID-19) in Singapore April 8, 2020. REUTERS/Edgar Su

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore's health ministry confirmed 191 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking the total in the city-state to 2,299.

The Southeast Asian island nation, which is under partial lockdown to try and curb a recent surge in infections, also reported its eighth death from the disease.

(Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan in Singapore, Editing by William Maclean)

