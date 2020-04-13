SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore's health ministry confirmed 386 more cases of coronavirus infection on Monday in the city-state's biggest daily jump, taking its total to 2,918.

The Southeast Asian island nation, which is under partial lockdown to try to curb a recent surge in infections, also reported its ninth death from the disease.

A large number of the new cases are linked to outbreaks in migrant workers' dormitories. Singapore has quarantined thousands of workers in dormitories after they were connected to several cases of the COVID-19 respiratory disease.

To date, a total of 586 people have fully recovered from the infection, the health ministry said.

(Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan in Singapore; editing by David Evans)

Tags

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

External Content

Subscribe to the Swiss Connection on iTunes

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.









Click here to see more newsletters