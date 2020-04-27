This content was published on April 27, 2020 5:06 PM

Security personnel check the paperwork of migrant workers waiting to be transported to a medical facility from their dormitory during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in Singapore April 27, 2020. REUTERS/Edgar Su

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore has confirmed 799 more coronavirus infections, its health ministry said on Monday, taking the city-state's tally of cases to 14,423.

The health ministry also reported two more deaths, taking the total death toll to 14.

Among the new cases, 764 are foreign workers living in dormitories in the city-state, which has among the highest number of coronavirus infections in Asia.

(Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan in Singapore, additional reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Chopra and Arun Koyyur)

