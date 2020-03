This content was published on March 23, 2020 1:31 PM

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore's health ministry on Monday reported 54 new cases of the coronavirus, mostly from residents returning from other parts of the world where the infection has spread.

Of the new infections, 48 were imported cases. Singapore's total stands at 509, with two fatalities.

(Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan in Singapore; editing by Jason Neely)

