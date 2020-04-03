SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will address the nation at 1600 hours (0800GMT) on Friday to announce more prevention measures in the battle against a coronavirus pandemic.

"Since COVID-19, we have responded to the crisis calmly and systematically, planning ahead and adjusting our measures as the situation changed," Lee said in a Facebook post.

"The current situation is under control, but we want to take a few more steps now."

The comments come amid a sharp rise in infections, both imported and domestic, in the wealthy city-state, which has adopted social distancing measures to curb the spread of the virus.

