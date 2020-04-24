SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore registered 897 new coronavirus infections on Friday, taking its total number of cases to 12,075.

The health ministry said the vast majority of the new cases were migrant workers residing in dormitories, many of which are under government-ordered quarantine due to mass outbreaks.

The island of 5.7 million people now has one of the highest infection rates in Asia, according to official figures, behind only China, India and Japan.

(Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan in Singapore; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

