This content was published on April 21, 2020 8:30 AM

A migrant worker looks out from a walkway at a dormitory declared as an isolation area, during the coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19) in Singapore April 21, 2020. REUTERS/Edgar Su

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore said on Tuesday it had preliminarily confirmed 1,111 new coronavirus cases, taking the city-state's total infections to 9,125.

The health ministry said most of the cases were migrant workers living in dormitories, a group that accounts for more than three quarters of the city-state's total infections.

The World Health Organization's regional chief said on Tuesday that Singapore - which has the highest number of reported cases in Southeast Asia - is facing "very difficult challenges" from a recent surge in infections but has the healthcare system and risk management capacity to handle it.

The city-state recorded its biggest ever daily jump in cases on Monday with 1,426 new infections.

(Reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

