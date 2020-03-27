SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore reported 49 new coronavirus cases on Friday, the city-state's health ministry said, taking total infections to 732.
(Reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Catherine Evans)
People in protective face masks are seen at a mall, as mall capacity is regulated in a series of social distancing measures to curb the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Singapore March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Edgar Su TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY(reuters_tickers)
SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore reported 49 new coronavirus cases on Friday, the city-state's health ministry said, taking total infections to 732.
(Reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Catherine Evans)