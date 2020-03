This content was published on March 26, 2020 2:30 PM

A water feature is seen in an empty Merlion Park, as tourism braces for a steep decline following the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) along Marina Bay in Singapore, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Edgar Su

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore reported 52 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking its tally to 683 infections.

The health ministry said that out of the 52, 28 were imported while 24 were locally transmitted.

The city-state earlier on Thursday unveiled more than $30 billion in new measures to help businesses and households fight the coronavirus pandemic that threatens to push the bellwether economy into a deep recession.

(Reporting by Fathin Ungku; Editing by Toby Chopra)

