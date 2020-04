This content was published on April 19, 2020 9:22 AM

A man wearing a protective face mask disinfects drains at Westlite Toh Guan dormitory, as the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Singapore April 7, 2020. Picture taken April 7, 2020. Ministry of Manpower Singapore/Handout via REUTERS

(Reuters) - Singapore's health ministry confirmed 596 new coronavirus infections on Sunday, taking the total number of cases in the city-state to 6,588.

The vast majority of the new cases are migrant workers living in dormitories and 25 are permanent residents, the health ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

External Content Subscribe to the Swiss Connection on iTunes