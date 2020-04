This content was published on April 17, 2020 11:39 AM

FILE PHOTO: People wear protective face masks during remittance services set up at S11 Punggol migrant workers' dormitory during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Singapore, in this April 15, 2020 photo obtained via social media. MINISTRY OF MANPOWER, SINGAPORE/Handout/via REUTERS

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore reported 623 new coronavirus cases on Friday taking the city-state's total infections to 5050.

The health ministry said the majority of the cases were foreign workers in dormitories, which now account for more than half of the Southeast Asian nations infections.

(Reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Toby Chopra)

