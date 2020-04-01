This content was published on April 1, 2020 3:23 PM

People wearing protective face masks walk at Singapore's Changi Airport, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Edgar Su

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore reported 74 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday in its biggest intraday jump, bringing the total tally to 1,000.

Twenty of the new cases were imported while 54 were locally transmitted, its health ministry said in a statement.

Ten of the locally transmitted cases are linked to a previous case in an old people's home.

Five more cases were discharged on Wednesday, bringing the total number of recoveries in the city-state to 245, the health ministry said.

(Reporting by Fathin Ungku; Editing by Catherine Evans)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

WEF 2018 WEF Teaser 2018