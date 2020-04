This content was published on April 3, 2020 4:32 AM

A view shows the deserted Merlion Park, as the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Singapore, April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Edgar Su

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore reported another coronavirus-related death on Friday, raising the city-state's total fatalities from the disease to five.

The latest death was of an 86-year-old female Singapore citizen, the health ministry said in a statement.

The country has reported 1,049 coronavirus cases in total.

(Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan and John Geddie in Singapore; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

