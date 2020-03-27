This content was published on March 27, 2020 9:04 AM

FILE PHOTO: Commuters leave the Woodlands Causeway across to Singapore from Johor, hours before Malaysia imposes a lockdown on travel due to the coronavirus outbreak, in Singapore March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Edgar Su

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore is prepared to extend more support for the economy hit by a coronavirus pandemic, the city-state's prime minister said on Friday, a day after it unveiled new measures worth more than $30 billion to help businesses and households.

"People must be quite clear that we are doing all we can to help them to stabilise the economy, to preserve jobs, to help companies stay in business," Lee Hsien Loong said.

"If we need to do more, when we need to do more, we will do that down the road."

Lee said he was not ruling out holding a general election during the coronavirus pandemic, echoing the comments of other senior ministers.

(Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan and John Geddie in Singapore; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

