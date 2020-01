This content was published on January 1, 2020 12:15 PM

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Sixteen inmates were killed and five more were wounded in a fight that broke out in a prison in the northern Mexican state of Zacatecas, the state government said in a statement Tuesday evening.

Security will be boosted at prisons in the state after the incident in the Varonil prison, the government said.

(Reporting by Diego Ore; writing by Julia Love, editing by Louise Heavens)

