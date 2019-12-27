This content was published on December 27, 2019 5:45 AM

BEIJING (Reuters) - The sixth prototype of China's home-built C919 narrowbody passenger plane completed its first test flight on Friday, its manufacturer, the Commercial Aircraft Corp of China Ltd (COMAC), said.

The prototype is the last test plane COMAC has planned for the programme and was scheduled to fly before the year-end.

The test flight from Shanghai lasted for two hours and five minutes, COMAC said in a press release.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu and Brenda Goh; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram