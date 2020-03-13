BRATISLAVA (Reuters) - Slovakia's anti-corruption Ordinary People (OLANO) party, the winner of a February election, has agreed a four-party coalition after the parties struck a deal on cabinet seats, the parties' leaders said on Friday.

The deal is a further step for the four parties that will unseat the long-ruling centre-left Smer party that has ruled since 2012. The parties are seeking a quick deal as the country battles the coronavirus outbreak hitting Europe and the world.

(Reporting by Tomas Mrva, writing by Jason Hovet, Editing by Franklin Paul)

