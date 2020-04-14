This content was published on April 14, 2020 11:45 AM

FILE PHOTO: Slovakia's Prime Minister Igor Matovic wears a protective face mask as he attends a news conference at the Government Office, in Bratislava, Slovakia March 21, 2020. REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa

BRATISLAVA (Reuters) - The Slovak government will release a plan next Monday on when and how shops will reopen after forced closures due to the spread of the new coronavirus, Prime Minister Igor Matovic said on Tuesday.

Slovakia aims to protect the 70% of the economy that is running from being affected by the spread of the virus and the reopening of retail will be cautious, he said.

The country has reported 835 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, and two deaths.

(Reporting by Tomas Mrva; Editing by Alex Richardson)

