External Content

The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired.

This content was published on March 15, 2018 1:59 PM Mar 15, 2018 - 13:59

Slovak deputy Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini and President of Slovakia Andrej Kiska are seen during their meeting at the Presidential Palace in Bratislava, Slovakia, March 15, 2018. David W. Cerny/Reuters (reuters_tickers)

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Slovak President Andrej Kiska said on Thursday he would accept Prime Minister Robert Fico's offer to resign, and give a mandate to form a new government to Fico's party colleague Peter Pellegrini. Fico has offered to resign on condition that his party be allowed to choose his successor, as his three-party ruling coalition seeks to calm a political crisis sparked by the murder of a journalist. (Reporting by Tatiana Jancarikova and Robert Muller, writing by Jason Hovet; editing by John Stonestreet) Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line subscription form Form for signing up for free newsletter. Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox. WEF 2018 WEF Teaser 2018

Reuters