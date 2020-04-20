This content was published on April 20, 2020 5:34 PM

FILE PHOTO: Slovakia's Prime Minister Igor Matovic wears a protective face mask as he attends a news conference at the Government Office, in Bratislava, Slovakia March 21, 2020. REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa

BRATISLAVA (Reuters) - The Slovak government plans to reopen small shops of up to 300 square metres, outdoor sports grounds and restaurants for takeaway from Wednesday, Prime Minister Igor Matovic said on Monday, in an easing of its coronavirus lockdown.

Matovic said the plan was subject to approval by the country's crisis committee on Tuesday, and any further steps would follow with a two-week delay upon evaluation of the initial relaxation.

(Reporting by Tomas Mrva; Writing by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Gareth Jones)

