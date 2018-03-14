External Content

March 14, 2018

Slovenia's Prime Minister Miro Cerar arrives at the EU summit meeting in Brussels, Belgium, October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Vidal/File Photo (reuters_tickers)

LJUBLJANA (Reuters) - Slovenian Prime Minister Miro Cerar resigned late on Wednesday, hours after the Supreme Court annulled the result of a September referendum that approved a 1-billion-euro railway project, the centre-left government's biggest investment programme. "The coalition partners have been trying for a longtime to undermine some projects," Cerar told a news conference. He said he would keep the post until a new government is formed. Slovenia is scheduled to hold an election in June. It was not clear if Cerar's resignation would bring the election forward. (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Richard Balmforth)

