This content was published on March 24, 2020 4:35 PM

MAIDUGURI (Reuters) - Around 70 Nigerian soldiers were killed in an Islamist militant ambush in northeastern state of Borno, three military sources and a security source told Reuters on Tuesday.

They said the attackers used rocket-propelled grenades and other heavy weaponry in the attack in the village of Gorgi on Monday evening. Injured soldiers were brought to the capital city of Maiduguri, while the bodies of the dead were brought to Maimalari military hospital.

Military spokesman Sagir Musa confirmed there was an attack, but disputed the number of soldiers killed. He declined to share other details.

It was not immediately clear who the attackers were. Militants from both the Boko Haram and the Islamic State West Africa Province groups are active in the region.

(Reporting By Maiduguri newsroom and Paul Carsten; Writing by Libby George; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

WEF 2018 WEF Teaser 2018