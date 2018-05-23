The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired.

This content was published on May 23, 2018 2:33 PM May 23, 2018 - 14:33

FILE PHOTO: South African Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa greets security personal at the World Economic Forum on Africa 2017 meeting in Durban, South Africa, May 5, 2017. REUTERS/Rogan Ward/File Photo

CAPE TOWN (Reuters) - South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Wednesday he had established an inquiry into tax administration and governance amid allegations of misconduct by the suspended head of the revenue service.

Ramaphosa, who replaced Jacob Zuma as head of state in February and has promised to crack down on graft, said the terms of reference for the inquiry would be published in the coming days.

"The stabilisation of the South African Revenue Service (SARS) has received priority attention," Ramaphosa told parliament, adding that he had signed a proclamation establishing the tax commission on Wednesday.

The inquiry will include investigating the handling of revenue shortfalls, the unauthorised payment of bonuses to top executives and the withholding of refunds to ordinary tax payers, a treasury official told parliament.

Tom Moyane, the suspended head of SARS, was earlier this month served with disciplinary charges related to alleged misconduct during his tenure. He denies any wrongdoing.

Moyane is one of several government officials Ramaphosa has replaced since taking over from scandal-plagued Zuma as part of a drive to tackle endemic corruption.

(Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by Joe Brock)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

swissinfo EN The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired. swissinfo.ch Join us on Facebook!