This content was published on May 29, 2019 3:38 PM

Cyril Ramaphosa takes the oath of office at his inauguration as South African president, at Loftus Versfeld stadium in Pretoria, South Africa May 25, 2019. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa will announce his new cabinet at 8:00 p.m. local time (1800 GMT), his spokeswoman said on Wednesday, two weeks after his ruling African National Congress (ANC) saw its majority cut in national elections.

Ramaphosa his expected to announce a smaller cabinet, with appointments to the finance ministry and deputy presidency likely to be closely scrutinised.

(Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; editing by John Stonestreet)

