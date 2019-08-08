JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African President Cyril Ramaphosa won a court case against the anti-corruption watchdog on Thursday after a judge found he had acted reasonably in not immediately disciplining public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan over a decision regarding the retirement of a tax official.

Ramaphosa secured an interdict from the court, meaning he does not have to implement disciplinary action against Gordhan while Gordhan appeals against a finding by Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

"I am satisfied that the president has made out a case for the relief sought," High Court judge Letty Molopa-Sethosa said as she gave the ruling.

(Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

