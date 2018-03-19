The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired.

March 19, 2018

By Nqobile Dludla and Tanisha Heiberg

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Tiger Brands has closed its factory in Pretoria after listeria was detected at the plant as South Africa faces the worst global outbreak of the disease that has killed 180 people since January 2017.

The government, which has been criticised for taking too long to find the cause, linked the outbreak to a meat product known as "polony" made by Tiger's Enterprise Food in the northern city of Polokwane.

Health authorities are also examining a second Tiger Brands factory in the town of Germiston, near Johannesburg.

Officials this month ordered a recall of polony made by Tiger Brands plants in Polokwane and Germiston and also by RCL Foods which has a plant under investigation by authorities. The company has said it had found no deadly strain at its plant.

Tiger Brands said on Monday it recalled products made at the Pretoria facility, but added that it was not clear if the bacteria detected there were the same as the strain that has infected about 950 people since January 2017.

"We will be sending samples for genome sequencing to establish the specific strain of listeria," the company said in a statement adding that the level detected was well within the range of government standards for the presence of listeria.

Tiger Brands estimated it lost up to 33 million rand ($3 million) at its meat products unit in March.

The food producer said it was taking a 337-377 million rand pre-tax hit due to the costs of a product recall and suspension of production at its Polokwane, Germiston, Pretoria and Clayville sites, which produce polony, and other cold meats.

Tiger Brands said it has received notice of two class action suits against the firm, with the total amount claimed against the company estimated at 425 million rand.

Kenya, Zimbabwe and Zambia have banned imports of South African processed meat, dairy products, vegetables and fruit. Mozambique and Namibia halted imports of the processed meat items and Botswana said it was recalling them. Malawi stepped up screening of South African food imports.

On Monday, Mozambican health authorities said they had incinerated 55 tonnes of processed meat from South Africa produced by Tiger Brands and RCL Foods.

Shares in Tiger Brand closed down 1.5 percent at 350.55 rand, while RCL Foods was up 0.36 percent at 19.32 rand, against the All-Share index was little changed down 0.02 percent.

($1 = 12.0264 rand)

(Editing by James Macharia/Keith Weir)

