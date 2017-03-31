External Content

FILE PHOTO: President Jacob Zuma waits to deliver his State of the Nation Address to Parliament in Cape Town, South Africa February 9, 2017. REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham/File Photo (reuters_tickers)

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's new cabinet ministers were sworn in on Friday, following a reshuffle that replaced Pravin Gordhan as finance minister with Malusi Gigaba along with various other ministers and their deputies. Zuma's sacking of his finance minister shook South African markets on Friday, and triggered dissent in the African National Congress that has governed since the end of apartheid in 1994. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by James Macharia)

Reuters