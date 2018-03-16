External Content

The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired.

This content was published on March 16, 2018 2:53 PM Mar 16, 2018 - 14:53

FILE PHOTO: South Africa's President Jacob Zuma announces his resignation at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, South Africa, February 14, 2018. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo (reuters_tickers)

PRETORIA (Reuters) - Former South African President Jacob Zuma will be prosecuted for corruption relating to a 30 billion rand (1.80 billion pounds) arms deal in the late 1990s, chief state prosecutor Shaun Abrahams said on Friday. "After consideration of the matter, I am of the view that there are reasonable prospects of successful prosecution of Mr Zuma on the charges listed in the indictment," Abrahams said. Zuma disputes all the allegations against him, he added. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Writing by James Macharia; Editing by Ed Cropley) Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line subscription form Form for signing up for free newsletter. Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox. WEF 2018 WEF Teaser 2018

Reuters