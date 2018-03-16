External Content

FILE PHOTO: President of South Africa Jacob Zuma gestures to his supporters at the 54th National Conference of the ruling African National Congress (ANC) at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa December 16, 2017. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/File photo (reuters_tickers)

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's chief state prosecutor, Shaun Abrahams, will announce on Friday whether he is reinstating corruption charges against former president Jacob Zuma, his office said. Zuma faces 783 counts of corruption relating to a 30 billion rand ($2.5 billion) government arms deal in the late 1990s. They were filed but then dropped by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) shortly before Zuma ran for the presidency. "The announcement will be today at 3.30 pm," said Luvuyo Mfaku, a spokesman for the NPA. ($1 = 11.9015 rand) (Reporting by James Macharia; Editing by Ed Cropley)

