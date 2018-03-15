External Content

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's health minister said on Thursday the government would support anyone intending court action over the worst listeria outbreak in history that has killed 180 people since January last year. A human rights lawyer has said he plans to launch a class action lawsuit against South African food producer Tiger Brands on behalf of the families of people who died after health authorities confirmed the presence of listeria at its factory in the northern city of Polokwane. (Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; Editing by James Macharia)

