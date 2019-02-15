JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa has provisionally withdrawn an arrest warrant for Ajay Gupta, a businessman and friend of former president Jacob Zuma, in a corruption case, police said.

The case against Gupta relates to allegations made by former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas, who said that a member of the Gupta family offered him the job of finance minister and a large bribe if Jonas would help the Gupta family with its business ventures in South Africa. The Guptas have denied any wrongdoing. [nL8N1U50ZM]

"The warrant for Ajay Gupta was provisionally withdrawn," said Hangwani Mulaudzi, a spokesman for the Hawks police unit. "But it can be reinstated."

(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

